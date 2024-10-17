Rosalee Brenton – December 8 1929 – October 14, 2024
Rosalee (Pemberton) Brenton passed away on Monday, October 14, 2024 in Swink, Colorado at the age of 94. Per Rosalee’s request prior to her passing, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Inurnment in the Eads Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Rosalee was born on December 8, 1929 in Wiley, Colorado to Willard and Zula (McCall) Pemberton. She was united in marriage to Ivan Eugene Brenton on September 29, 1947. To this union they had three children.
Rosalee was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ivan Brenton, and their son, Eugene Jay Brenton. She is survived by her daughter, Cristine Lovett and husband Daryle Lovett of Swink, Colorado, as well as by her son, Joe Elton Brenton and his wife Kathleen Brenton of Brush, Colorado; and four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Romans 8:38-39: “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord”.
