Prowers County Commissioners meeting of October 15, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 15, 2024 | Comments 0
During the morning work session, the commissioners met with Lisa Schlotterhausen of the Wiley Steering Committee and Erin Brophy, Wiley Schools Superintendent for the purpose of discussing a CDOT “Safe Route to School” grant that they would like to apply for. The grant was created to help schools find ways to not only encourage students to walk or bicycle to school, but to allow communities to provide safer ways for them to do so. That help could be marked crossings, flashing lights, new signage, etc. The school will apply for the grant but the meeting today was to discuss ways the county could contribute as far as road maintenance and possibly with signage. Further discussions will be had on the subject. Ms. Schlotterhausen also explained that she is the Southeast District Governor for the Lions Club in Colorado. The Wiley and Lamar clubs have offered to host the 2025 district convention which will be held March 14-16, 2025 at the Cow Palace. The theme will be “Pride of the Southeast” and plans are actively being made for the event. She wanted to invite the commissioners to attend in order to welcome the Lions who attend. The local clubs are also hosting the 2026 state convention April 10-12, 2026, also at the Cow Palace. She also wanted to let people know that the Wiley Lions Club is having their Community Dance on November 9, 2024 from 7-11 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and kids are free. We will publish more about this event soon.
Also present to speak with the commissioners was Peter Hernandez, CRMC and OPC Manager of the centers located in Granada. He reported that the CRMC is now fully staffed with 29 employees and things are going smoothly there. The State of Colorado has given them additional projects to work on and they are able to do those tasks as well. He said their office handles from 500-3,000 pieces of mail daily. The OPC has 24 staff currently and has a couple of openings they are looking to fill.
Tara Marshall with the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) was present to have discussions with the commissioners about possible DOLA grants for the planned rural fire station. She explained that there are multiple ways to utilize the grants and went over the different types and advantages and disadvantages of each. The deadline is approaching to apply so the commissioners will be working on this very soon to try and decide which route to take.
In the afternoon session, the commissioners approved an annual liquor license renewal application for Lamar Stop, LLC (Restaurant) for a beer/wine license at the location of 33110 County Road 7, Lamar. Also approved for that location’s convenience store was an annual liquor license renewal for a Fermented Malt Beverage and Wine.
Ratified was an email poll approval to accept DFPC 2024 Direct Distribution of Personal Protection Equipment in the amount of $47,331.40 and authorize Rural Fire Chief Staffon Warn to execute acceptance of award. Approved were 2 Fairgrounds Facility Rental agreements for Colorado Jr. Rodeo Association’s event scheduled for July 23-27, 2025 and also one for Prowers County Farm Bureau’s event scheduled for November 7, 2024. Another email poll which was ratified was for payment presented for the County Road and Bridge Department in the amount of $59,981.00 with a certification date of October 9, 2024 and authorizing the use of the Commissioners’ signature stamps. Approved was a Resolution to Transfer 2024 Revenue between Sales Tax Fund to County General Fund in the amount of $1,000,000.00.
The commissioners then went into Executive Session with their attorney for the purpose of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions.
The next Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22 at 1 pm.
By Barbara Crimond
About the Author: