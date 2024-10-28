Paul Edward Dimmitt – April 11, 1955 – October 26, 2024
Oct 28, 2024
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Brandon, Colorado resident, Paul Edward Dimitt will be held at a later date.
Paul was born on April 11, 1955 at Ulysses, Kansas to James W. and Joyce (Raney) Dimitt and passed away on October 26, 2024 at the Weisbrod Memorial Hospital in Eads, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 69.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Christina Leigh Dimitt and his father James Dimitt.
Paul is survived by his wife Lora Dimitt of the family home in Brandon, CO, daughter Kimberly Sue (Keith) Boyles of Belle Plaine, KS, grandchildren Angel (Austin) Liggett of Wichita, KS and Drake Farmer of Conway Springs, KS and great-grandchildren Blake Liggett, Bentley Evans and Vivienne Farmer. He is also survived by his mother Joyce Dimitt of Johnson, KS, siblings Spencer Dimitt of Lamar, CO, Terry (Mary Jo) Dimitt of Ulysses, KS and Brenda (Jerry) Jones of Conway Springs, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paul Dimitt Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paul Dimitt Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
