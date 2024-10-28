Mary E. Weimer – November 22, 1928 – October 24, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 28, 2024 | Comments 0
Mary E. Weimer of Lamar, passed away October 24, 2024 at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in LaJunta. Mary was born November 22, 1928 in Lamar.
Surviving Family Children: Lex (Melissa) Weimer of Marana, AZ, Barbara (Leo) Hernandez of Lamar, CO, Glenn Weimer of Chandler, AZ 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, Sister: Virginia Inman of Colorado Springs, CO and many extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by: parents, husband, 1 daughter, 1 brother, 1 brother-in-law
Funeral services will be Friday, November 1, 2024 at the First Baptist Church in Lamar, Colorado with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Lamar. Visittation begins at 10 am until service time at the church on Friday.
Services are under the direction of the Brown Funeral Home in Eads, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Lamar Area Hospice.
