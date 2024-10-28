Margaret Jo (Heiland) Speer – July 15, 1930 – October 22, 2024
Margaret Jo (Heiland) Speer, 94, passed away peacefully on the 22nd of October, 2024 at the High Plains Retirement Village in Lakin, Kansas. Born on July 15, 1930 to Charles Adam and Mary Margaret (Barr) Heiland also in Lakin, Kansas.
Jo attended schools in Lakin, Syracuse, and Holly, Colorado. During the time she was living in Holly and working in the local grocery store she learned of a handsome young soldier named John L. Speer, Jr. The two of them began writing to each other and despite never having actually meeting in person they were smitten and married February 17, 1947 when he returned from war. John and Jo loved traveling together on their motorcycle and camping along the way. In their travels they were able to visit all thirteen Canadian provinces and territories and all but 3 of the lower 48 United States. John would often tease that Jo was missing out on the scenery as she was known to read her books from the back seat of the motorcycle.
An avid reader, Margaret meticulously documented her literary journey, filling over twenty diaries with a listing of the books she read. She was a familiar face at the Budget Shop and a member of the Presbyterian Church for many years until her recent conversion to St. Anthony Catholic Church, where she embraced her faith with fervor. Margaret’s passion for gardening was evident to all. She could often be found tending to her garden, dedicating an impressive 16 to 18 hours a day to cultivating a vibrant oasis. As a homemaker, she provided a warm and loving environment for her family where she instilled strong values, respect, and work ethic. Her compassionate nature extended beyond her home as she served as a Nurse’s Aide and Candy Striper at the old Kearny County Hospital. She later enjoyed visiting and helping others as a Store Clerk at the local grocery stores in Ashland and Meade KS.
Survivors include her children Bill and Divina Speer of Clermont, Florida; Kenneth and Laura Speer of Riverview, Florida; Dennis and Robin Speer of Lakin, Kansas; and Beverly and Harold Martin of Salina, Kansas, fifteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband John of 52 years, her parents, sisters- Myrtle and Helen, along with their husbands Chuck Smith and Ben Hilger, respectively, daughter-in-law- Dana (Ken), granddaughter-in-law- Karen (Eric), and her great-great-great-
A visitation will be held Friday November 1, 2024 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Garnand Funeral Home of Lakin, Kansas. Rosary service will start at 10:00 am Saturday November 2, 2024 with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 am; both at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lakin, Kansas. Burial will take place in the Lakin Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Lakin Library or the Lakin Budget Shop Scholarship Fund both in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Lakin.
