Lamar Utilities Board welcomes new board member Elmer Grett at meeting October 29, 2024
Elmer Grett was sworn in as the newest member of the Utilities Board of the City of Lamar at the meeting on October 29, 2024. He was sworn in by The Honorable Curtis “Lane” Porter, County Court Judge. Mr. Grett is taking the place of previous board member Roger Stagner, who recently stepped down as he assumed his new role as a Prowers County Commissioner.
Minutes from the October 15, 2024 meeting were approved unanimously. Also approved were Purchase Orders 630360 through 630382. These purchase orders totaled $29,731.24. The largest of these was for pole enforcers from Western United Electric Supply in the amount of $19,434.94. Bills totaling $952,697.14 were approved. Per usual, the largest dollar amount was to ARPA in the amount of $817,322.94. Other large payments were $36,115 to Sunbelt Solomon Services, $28,450 to Bell Lumber and Pole, $23,116 to the City of Lamar for sales and use tax and $19,462.97 to PERA of Colorado.
The board voted to approve Bid #2053 for line materials and 10-ft braceless fiberglass crossarms to replenish stock to Stuart Irby, who submitted the low bid of $57,113.47.
The September 2024 Financial Report included the balance sheet, income statement, year-to-date income and year-to-date monthly comparisons with 2023. The balance sheet showed no significant changes. Cash is up $265,533 from August and accounts receivable increased by $24,375. The income statement showed that the total operating revenue for the month is $1,651,200 with operating costs of $1,087,077, resulting in gross operating income of $564,123. When non-operating revenues and expenses are taken into consideration, there is a net income for the month of $513,908. Total operating revenues for the year are $12,039,491 and total operating costs are $10,459,326, resulting in gross operating income of $1,580,165. When non-operating revenues and expenses are taken into consideration, there is a net income of $155,501 year-to-date. Compared to 2023, revenues from retail sales are up approximately $932,183 (8%) comparing September 2024 to September 2023. Overall operating expenses are up approximately $869,623 (9%), resulting in a net income of $155,501 for the year.
Superintendent Hourieh’s System Operating Report stated that through the end of September, the two wind turbines have generated 6,344.32 MWH’s of electricity. This is about 8.33% higher than the same period in 2023. The turbines have an average capacity factor of 33.56% which is also higher than last year by about 6.7% when compared individually. T-1 ranked first followed by T-3. ARPA’s turbine, T-4, generated 2,988.38 MWH’s. The Springfield turbine generated 4,017.61 MWH’s through the same period, with an average capacity factor of 40.77%. Our wind turbine crew is in the process of conducting the annual maintenance on all 4 turbines. An update on the natural gas pipeline abandonment says that Campos EPC’s crew have mapped 17 miles of pipeline from unit 6 (central plant) to the CIG interconnect, installed 4 pressure gauges at unit 6 and the CIG interconnect. They also installed test ports at central plant and the CIG interconnect. Campos EPC mobilized liquid nitrogen trucks to start the injection process on October 24, 2024.
The Utilities Board meets next on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at noon.
