Lamar City Council meeting October 28, 2024
A meeting of the Lamar Redevelopment Authority Board was held prior to the regular City Council meeting. During this LRA meeting, payment was approved in the amount of $20,000 to Neil and Rinda Emick for reimbursement through the Structural Rehab Grant that had previously applied for. This money was used to help the Emicks in the rehabilitation and remodeling of the Norjune apartment building at 210 W. Elm Street in Lamar. Also approved during this meeting was the approval of Resolution No. LRA 24-10-01 “A Resolution Appropriating Sums of Money Necessary for the 2025 Budget of the Lamar Redevelopment Authority.
Moving on to the regular meeting, Mayor Kirk Crespin began by addressing the public audience in person and those watching the meeting online. He wanted to thank the Street Department for doing a good job with the recently-completed paving project as well as thanking citizens for their patience during the project. Crespin also announced that working with the Lamar Police Department and specifically with new Chief of Police Al Fear, one of the city’s main goals is to see a reduction in illegal drug use and traffic. He reminded all that this isn’t just a problem here in Lamar but is nationwide. The city’s Facebook page and website shares information about a tipline citizens can access and Crespin also thanked Chief Fear, saying “we appreciate what you are doing”. He also wanted to remind everyone that with all of this week’s Halloween festivities, they need to be mindful of children out and about and wants the city to stay safe.
Approved were Council minutes from the 10/14/24 meeting, Lamar Utility Board meeting minutes from 9/24/24 and Planning and Zoning minutes from 9/25/24. Liquor license renewals for Love’s Travel Stop #23 at 615 N. Main and Olive St. Station at 403 E. Olive were approved. No persons were present requesting to speak to Council during the public comment portion of the meeting. The City Treasurer, City Clerk, City Administrator and council members gave their reports.
A previously-tabled agenda item to amend Resolution No. 24-10-02 regarding the city’s shared leave program was again tabled due to lack of final copies. Approved unanimously was the second reading of Ordinance No. 1274, which provides appropriation of revenues and expenditures and adopting the city’s 2025 budget. Next to be approved was Ordinance No. 1275, an ordinance to levy and collect taxes in the city for fiscal year beginning Jan. 1, 2025. Crespin pointed out that this is the 37th consecutive year that the city has operated without a property tax mill levy increase. Council voted to award Bid #44-012 to the Kiowa County Press to be the local paper of record. I would like to note that The Prowers Journal’s bid package did not arrive in the mail so we were unable to bid on this.
A public hearing was held concerning the EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant for the Main Café property as well as the South Warehouse property on Beech St. Discussion was had about the cost of this project and that without this grant, the property would have to continue to remain empty, as it couldn’t even be demolished without asbestos abatements. The cost so far for this cleanup is over $700,000 just for the asbestos abatement. Resolution No. 24-10-01 to adopt the 2025 Rates and Fee Schedule was approved with the modification of changing the resolution number to 24-10-02. Of note on this fee schedule is an increase in the fee levied for dogs running at large, from $50 to $100 in hopes of reducing the large number of calls the police department receives about these. City Administrator Rob Evans stated that so far in 2024, the department has had 640 such calls.
Approved was the appointment of Elmer Grett to the Lamar Utilities Board, replacing Roger Stagner who resigned July 23, 2024 due to his election as a Prowers County Commissioner. Mr. Grett will be sworn in at the 10/29/24 meeting of the Utilities Board.
Prior to Council going into Executive Session to discuss ongoing negotiations for a Public Safety Building, Anne-Marie Crampton, Community Development Director, addressed Council saying “I hope I saved the best for last”. She told them that the city had received a generous donation from the Stanley Trust to assist with dog adoptions at the city shelter. The money from this will cover all adoption fees for dogs, plus a take-home bag including a collar, leash, food and other items for the newly adopted dogs. Also, the Colorado Pet Overpopulation grant provided funding so that all dogs can be microchipped which hopefully help with dogs being able to be returned to their owners more easily. The Stanley Trust also has contributed money for the city’s upcoming new dog park. The next meeting for City Council will be November 11, 2024 at 7 pm.
