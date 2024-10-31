John Thomas Dunn – January 10, 1940 – October 18, 2024
A Graveside Memorial Service for Las Animas, Colorado resident, John Dunn will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2024, at Fort Lyon National Cemetery.
John Thomas Dunn was born January 10, 1940, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Edward Earl and Opal (Stubblefield) Dunn. He passed away October 18, 2024, in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 84.
John proudly served in the United States Army for over 19 years until retiring in 1976. He had been decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Driver Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, Overseas Bars (3), Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal, Special Equipment Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal (4), and U.S. Army Recruiter Badge, just to name a few. After his military service, John then had a career in the California and Colorado State and private correctional systems. He enjoyed bowling and spent 30 years of competition in the United States Bowling Congress and various bowling leagues.
John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Chuck and Robert Dunn; and sister, Phyllis Bockstadter. He is survived by his nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
