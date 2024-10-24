Harley J. Koeller – February 28, 1935 – October 22, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 24, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Sheridan Lake resident, Harley J. Koeller will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, November 1, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Sheridan Lake Cemetery in Sheridan Lake. Services for Harley will be streamed live at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Visitation for Harley will be held from 9:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM on Friday, November 1, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Harley was born on February 28, 1935 at Bristol, Colorado to William James and Margaret F. (Ehrman) Koeller and passed away on October 22, 2024 at the Weisbrod Memorial Nursing Care Center with his family by his side at the age of 89.
He is preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Barbara Jean Koeller, one brother and one sister.
Harley is survived by his wife Edith Koeller of the family home in Sheridan Lake, CO, children Glen (Connie) Koeller of Lamar, CO, Marvin (Gail) Koeller and Larry (Amanda) Koeller all of Sheridan Lake, CO, grandchildren Vincent, Ryan, Blake, Chance and Emalee and great-grandchildren Arabella, Sarah, Madeleine, Jeremiah and Hannah as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: