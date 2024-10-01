Gospel concerts coming to area with the “Down East Boys” provided by Brown Funeral Homes
Barbara Crimond | Oct 01, 2024 | Comments 0
The Down East Boys quartet
Brown Funeral Homes are pleased to be bringing Gospel Music’s Premier Male Quartet to our area. The Down East Boys, based out of Reidsville, North Carolina are currently sitting at the top of the gospel music world. They have had more #1 songs in the last 5 years than any other gospel group. They have made their name known with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, the Bill Gaither Tours, as well as several other large venues. They are promoted by the world famous Becky Simmons Agency based out of Nashville, TN. This will be an opportunity to hear some of gospel music’s very finest. Seating is free; however you will be given an opportunity to give a donation to help offset the expenses of this event. For more information, please contact any of the venues or any Brown Funeral Home location by calling 1-800-440-2850.
Concert dates and times:
Wednesday – Oct. 9, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. – Evangelical Free Church – Grant, NE
Thursday – Oct. 10, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. – Hi-Plains Baptist Church – Limon, CO
Friday – Oct. 11, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. – Missionary Baptist Church – Lamar, CO
Sunday – Oct. 13, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. – Praise Community Church – Eads, CO
Monday – Oct. 14, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. – Northrup Theatre – Syracuse, KS
