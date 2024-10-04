Election news from the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office – Ballot info
Barbara Crimond | Oct 04, 2024 | Comments 0
Election News from the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office
November 5, 2024 General Election will be conducted as an all Mail-in Ballot Election. Your official ballot will be mailed during the week of October 14 – 18, 2024.
RETURNING YOUR VOTED BALLOT: Your voted ballot may be returned to the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office any time after receiving it in the mail. Please don’t’ wait until the last day (Election Day) to return your voted ballot.
We encourage you to return your voted ballot as soon as possible.
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, Elections Department will be open on Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ballot drop off, replacement ballots, or to register to vote.
TIPS FOR MAIL-IN BALLOTS:
- Receive ballot, secrecy sleeve and return envelope in the mail.
- Use a blue or black ball point pen to vote your ballot. Make sure to not use an ink pen (Sharpie) that bleeds through the paper.
- Make selection of candidates and questions you wish to vote for by completely filling in the oval provided to the left of your choice. Example: John Doe
- If you do not want to vote the entire ballot, simply mark your selections and leave the others blank.
- Place the ballot inside of the secrecy sleeve in your return envelope pre-addressed to Prowers County Clerk and Recorder.
- Before sealing the envelope, please sign the signature affidavit located on the back of the return envelope. Your signature is required in order for your ballot to be counted.
- You may then drop your voted ballot off at the Clerk & Recorder’s Office at 301 S. Main St, Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052, or mail it back with adequate postage, or drop it off in the ballot drop box located in the parking lot east of the county courthouse building.
- All ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s office by Election Day, November 5, 2024 by 7:00 p.m. in order to be counted, whether by hand delivery or US Postal delivery. Post mark dates do not count as received.
IMPORTANT DATES FOR 2023 COORDINATED ELECTION:
- October 14 – 18, 2024: Ballots will be mailed to all Active eligible electors.
- October 28, 2024, Monday: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver’s license examination facility, or online to receive a ballot in the mail for the General Election. (through the 8th day prior to the election)
- October 28, 2024, Monday – November 5, 2024, Tuesday: Voters can register to vote, obtain a replacement ballot or drop off their mail in ballots in person at the Prowers County Clerk’s Office 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052
- November 2, 2024, Saturday: Prowers County Clerk’s Office, Election Department will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ballot drop off, ballot replacements, or to register to vote.
- November 5, 2024: ELECTION DAY Prowers County Clerk’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052
You can reach the County Clerk’s Election Department via email at: election@prowerscounty.net or call 719-336-8011
# # #
Filed Under: County • Elections • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: