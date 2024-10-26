Domestic violence deaths account for 11% of all homicides despite reduction in numbers in 2023
Barbara Crimond | Oct 26, 2024 | Comments 0
Domestic violence-related fatalities declined in 2023 and accounted for approximately 11% of all homicides in Colorado, according to a comprehensive report from the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board released today by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
The report revealed that 58 individuals lost their lives in domestic violence incidents last year. While this marked a decrease compared to the previous two years, the number remained consistent with pre-pandemic levels. Overall violent crime and homicide rates also fell in 2023, though domestic violence fatalities did not decline at the same rate.
The board reviewed 47 domestic violence fatality cases from 2023. Of these, 30 victims were killed by current or former intimate partners, and seven additional victims, known as collateral victims, also lost their lives. More than half of the collateral victims were children of the couples involved.
“Even as we see a decrease in domestic violence fatalities, we cannot be complacent,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser, who also chairs the board. “Every life lost is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to combat domestic violence with a sense of urgency. It is imperative that we work together to create safer communities and support those affected by this violence.”
Consistent with reports from previous years, the majority of domestic violence fatality perpetrators were male, and firearms were the most common cause of death. This year, the report also identified geographic disparities in the data, with rural counties experiencing higher rates of domestic violence fatalities than urban areas, underscoring the need for targeted prevention and intervention strategies in these communities.
For the first time, the board tracked whether the couples involved in the identified cases had domestic violence protection orders. A fifth of the couples had active or expired protection orders, though only one had an active order at the time of the fatality. This data suggests the limited involvement of the civil legal system among domestic violence fatality victims in these cases, but also that protection orders have a potentially important protective function, especially when they are active.
The board has issued the following recommendations to better protect domestic violence survivors and prevent further fatalities:
- Enhance training for court professionals: Develop comprehensive domestic violence training for Child and Family Investigators and Parental Responsibility Evaluators that addresses risk factors, coercive control, and compassion fatigue.
- Expand use of risk assessment tools: Increase the use of risk assessment tools in organizations and systems that work directly with domestic violence survivors, including the increased use of the Lethality Assessment Protocol in law enforcement settings.
- Implement victim notification system: Establish a system to notify domestic violence victims when the subject of a protection order attempts to purchase a firearm, improving their ability to assess risk and enhance safety planning.
- Address economic abuse and coerced debt: Provide more protection for domestic violence victims of economic abuse, including coerced debt, to ensure financial control and exploitation do not prevent survivors from escaping abusive relationships.
Other key findings from this year’s report include:
- The ages of victims ranged from 14 to 70, with perpetrators between 15 and 81 years old, demonstrating that domestic violence affects individuals across all life stages, including young populations.
- Pregnancy, particularly among adolescent girls, was identified as a significant risk factor for domestic violence fatalities, highlighting the vulnerability of this group and the need for enhanced protections.
“I am proud of the work we do on the Colorado Fatality Review Board and all review boards around the state and nation. We know these are some of the most preventable crimes. Domestic violence fatality review boards play such a critical role in preventing future deaths. We continue to learn, modify, and improve responses based on these fatalities, creating more advanced and effective interventions each year,” said Carmen Lewis, executive director of Rise Above Violence in Pagosa Springs and a board member.
The Colorado General Assembly established the board in 2017 to examine data on domestic violence fatalities, identify ways to prevent these tragedies, and make policy recommendations to the legislature. The legislature reauthorized the board for another five years in 2022.
Last year, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office provided $3 million in funding to programs addressing domestic violence across the state. Ten organizations received funding for their work on domestic violence prevention, victim advocacy services, and crisis intervention.
Earlier this month, Weiser also announced that the department awarded $44,263 to TESSA, a leading organization supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The grant will fund the management of El Paso County’s newly established domestic violence fatality review board for the next two years, with its findings contributing to the statewide efforts of the board in future years.
The full annual report and a list of domestic violence resources are available on the Colorado Department of Law website.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you are in a crisis or need immediate support, dial 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE (7233). For a comprehensive list of resources available throughout Colorado, please visit www.violencefreecolorado.org.
