Connie J. Medina – February 27, 1950 – October 30, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 31, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for Granada resident, Connie J. Medina, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Nick Durst presiding. In honoring Connie’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be a private family inurnment at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado at a later time.
Connie was born on February 27, 1950 in Pueblo, Colorado to Lester and Lois Dale and passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at home with family by her side after fighting a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. She was 74.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings and her former husband and friend, Albert Medina.
Connie is survived by her children, Christine (Thomas) Sanchez of Granada, Colorado and Tony (Jessica) Medina of Lamar, Colorado; four beautiful grandchildren, Cierra (McKay) Olsen of Spanish Fork, Utah, Cody (Emily) Medina of Denver, Colorado, Angela (Flavio) Alvarez of Pullman, Washington, Olivia Medina of Lamar, Colorado, three wonderful great-grandchildren, Lilly, Sophie and Harrison Olsen, by her fiercely loyal and protective fur-baby, Oakley as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative and/or to Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
