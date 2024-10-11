Charlotte K. Mascarenas – October 19, 1944 – October 10, 2024
A Funeral Liturgy for longtime Lamar resident, Charlotte Mascarenas will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Charlotte will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 from 9:00AM until 11:00AM prior to the service at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Charlotte was born on October 19, 1944 at Dayton, Kansas to Josef and Ella (Sauer) Bauer and passed away on October 10, 2024 at Crowley County Nursing Center at the age of 79 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband George Mascarenas, sons Daryl Pacino and Larry Mascarenas and daughter Cheryl Glover.
Charlotte is survived by her grandchildren Lindsey (Tim) Patterson of Salt Lake City, UT, Samuel Pacino of Wellington, KS, Philip (Kara Core) Pacino of Wichita, KS and Allie McCurley of Anthony, KS, eight great-grandchildren Levi, Stetson, Caiden, Sarayah, Madison, Emma Ann all from Salt Lake City, UT, and Kaliyah and Kayden from Wichita, KS, siblings Betty (Lowell) Rusher of Amarillo, TX, Carol (Kenny) Vetter of Selah, WA, Mary (Larry) Young of Sugar City, CO, Josephine Chacon of Trinidad, CO, Marge (Dwight) Gardner of Ordway, CO and Debbie Sandoval of Pueblo, CO and her dear friend Judy Ann Albo. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association and or the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfunrealhome.com.
