Charles “Charlie” Whiting – February 27, 1949 – October 27, 2024
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Charles Whiting, affectionately known to his family and friends as Charlie will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating.
Charlie was born on February 27, 1949 at Winter, South Dakota to Clarence Arlington and LaVerne Rose (Frank) Whiting and passed away on October 27, 2024 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 75.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Roger Whiting.
Charlie is survived by his wife Carol Whiting of the family home in Lamar, children Ryan Whiting of Denver, CO, Tyler (Shawn) Whiting of Indiana, Tariq Whiting of Lamar, CO and Colton Whiting of Hartman, CO, grandchildren Skyler Whiting and Coraline Whiting, step-children Tyler Turner, Tanya Turner and Lacey Turner all of Lamar, CO and step-grandchildren Saxon Turner, Alex Turner, Skyler Turner, Jensen Turner, Jaci Turner and Jaden Turner. He is also survived by his brother Bill (Paula) Whiting of Nebraska and his lifelong friend Peggy Whiting of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
