Celinda Sue (Ewers) Barrett – April 27, 1949 – October 29, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 31, 2024 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for Celinda Barrett will be held at 11:00 a.m. MST, Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Coolidge Cemetery in Coolidge, Kansas with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Celinda’s family invites those in attendance to join them at The Barn following the graveside service.
Celinda Sue (Ewers) Barrett was born on April 27, 1949, in La Junta, Colorado to Barton and Ava Jean (Crittenden) Ewers. She passed away on October 29, 2024, at Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, Kansas at the age of 75.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: