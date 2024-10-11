Bonnie Kay Bair – August 18, 1940 – September 26, 2024
A graveside memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Bonnie Kay Bair will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 25, 2024 at Fairmount Cemetery with Ian Blacker officiating.
Bonnie was born on August 18, 1940 at Lamar, Colorado to Floyd and Hazel (Austin) Nelson and passed away on September 26, 2024 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 84 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ron B. Bair, her parents and her brother Gib Nelson.
Bonnie is survived by her children Scott (Ava) Bair of Lamar, CO, Steven (Susan Finke) Bair of Houston, TX and Jeff (Debbie) Bair of Myrtle Beach, SC, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
