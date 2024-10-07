Birth Announcement – Morales
Barbara Crimond | Oct 07, 2024 | Comments 0
Hector and Amanda Morales of Lamar, Colorado welcomed their new baby boy, Crew Benito Morales, to this world on September 18, 2024 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar. Crew was born at 8:57 pm, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 17-1/2 inches. His birth was attended by Dr. Forseter. Joining Crew at home is sibling Emmitt. Grandparents are Kelly and Mario Ruiz, Bobby Ramirez, Cristi Morales and the late Hector Morales, Sr.
Filed Under: Births
