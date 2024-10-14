2024 Ballots in the mail
Barbara Crimond | Oct 14, 2024 | Comments 0
ELECTION NEWS:
2024 General Election ballots are being sent out. Be on the watch for your ballot in the mail. If you do not receive your ballot by October 28, 2024 contact the Clerk and Recorder’s Office for a replacement ballot at 719-336-8011.
If your address on your voter registration is not up to date or incorrect, you will NOT receive your ballot in the mail because a ballot cannot be forwarded. Please contact our office and we can assist you with a ballot replacement or any questions or concerns you may have about your voter registration record or ballot.
RETURNING YOUR VOTED BALLOT: Return your voted ballot to the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office as soon as possible. The sooner we receive your voted ballot back the sooner we can provide election results on election night.
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open on Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ballot drop off, replacement ballots or to register to vote.
IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION:
- Monday, October 28, 2024: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver’s license examination facility, or online to receive a ballot in the mail for the General Election. (through the 8th day prior to the election)
- Saturday, November 2, 2024: Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ballot drop off, replacement ballots or registering to vote.
- Tuesday, November 5, 2024: ELECTION DAY Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052 for election purposes only. No motor vehicle transactions will be processed that day.
- Wednesday, November 13, 2024: Last day to finish tabulating ballots cast by military and overseas electors. (No later than 8 days after election day.)
The County Clerk and Recorder Office can be reached at 719-336-8011 for voter and election questions or email at election@prowerscounty.net.
About the Author: