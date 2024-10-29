2024-2025 Winter Operations at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site
Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site will begin off-season hours of operation on Monday, October 28, 2024. During the slower off-season the fort will be open weekly Friday through Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. During the winter season, park trails and grounds will still be accessible 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., excepting holiday closures. This winter schedule will be in effect through March 9, 2025.
For the winter holidays, the Fort will also be open Monday and Tuesday, December 23 & 24 and December 30 & 31.
Visitors are encouraged to utilize the National Park Service App (available in IOS and Android app stores) to extend their visit. During this time, rangers are also available to visit schools, libraries, and other community organizations for national park and history related programming, upon request.
Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site operating hours vary by season. For more information about upcoming programs, visit the park website or call the park at 719-383-5010. Visit the park’s web page at www.nps.gov/beol or follow us on Facebook for additional information about the park.
The park’s fee of $10 per person aged 16 and up apply. Children aged 15 and under are free. All National Park Passes are honored. Fees will be collected at the fort entrance.
As always, visitors should be prepared for the weather. Water, dressing in layers, and comfortable walking shoes are recommended. There is a one quarter mile walk from the parking lot to the fort. Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site is located on Colorado Highway 194, eight miles east of La Junta or 15 miles west of Las Animas.
