Prowers County office of state motor vehicle system is down currently – September 26, 2024

| Sep 26, 2024 | Comments 0

Prowers County Clerk Office’s state motor vehicle system is down and unable to access the internet for any in-office vehicle transactions at this time.  Lumen has reported that a fiber cut is affecting several locations in the area and are working on repairs.  Please call the County Clerk’s Office before coming in at 719-336-8011 to see if the state’s system is working.

 

Thank you for your patience and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.

Jana Coen

Prowers County Clerk

301 S. Main St., Ste. 210

Lamar, CO  81052

719-336-8011

719-336-5306 (Fax)

 

