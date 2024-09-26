Prowers County office of state motor vehicle system is down currently – September 26, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Sep 26, 2024 | Comments 0
Prowers County Clerk Office’s state motor vehicle system is down and unable to access the internet for any in-office vehicle transactions at this time. Lumen has reported that a fiber cut is affecting several locations in the area and are working on repairs. Please call the County Clerk’s Office before coming in at 719-336-8011 to see if the state’s system is working.
Thank you for your patience and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
719-336-8011
719-336-5306 (Fax)
Filed Under: County • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: