Prowers County Commissioners meeting of September 10, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Sep 10, 2024 | Comments 0
All 3 commissioners were present for the morning and afternoon meetings of September 10. Also present was Interim County Administrator Don Wilson. During the morning work session, the commissioners heard monthly reports from Cheryl Sanchez with Prowers Economic Development, Gary Harbert, Veterans Service Officer and Paula Gonzales from the Administration office. Kathy Scranton, curator at Big Timbers Museum was present and the commissioners asked her about her upcoming retirement plans and a replacement for her position. She told them that she and former County Administrator Mark Westhoff had previously put together a plan and that board will be receiving budget packets for next year likely in December, as she is remaining on staff until that time. She said that she has plans to stay active with the Historical Society and possibly the Museum Board. Jack Goble, General Manager of the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy and Leroy Mauch, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the same gave an update concerning water issues that impact Prowers County and surrounding areas. Currently, there is controversy surrounding water rights purchased by Aurora and how it negatively impacts our farmlands. Also speaking at the morning session was Jeff Bollman, who gave an update on the ongoing Arkansas Valley Conduit program. The conduit will eventually run from Pueblo Reservoir to Lamar. Completion date is unknown at this time, as Lamar is the last area to be connected and the project is subject to Federal funding.
The afternoon meeting had two citizens who elected to speak to the Board. First was Cindy Vigil of Lamar, who asked if the commissioners would consider live-streaming their meetings, similar to what Lamar’s City Council does, for citizens unable to attend in person. She was told they would take that into consideration. Next to speak was Donna Giron, also of Lamar. She wanted to know what the commissioners’ “hours of operation” were. All three commissioners explained that they were available 24/7 by phone and explained to her how many meetings they each attend daily, weekly and monthly as well as answering large volumes of emails. New commissioner Roger Stagner said he personally has already received over 1,000 emails in the short time he has been on the board. Ms. Giron asked for a written list of all the boards the commissioners serve on and was provided one. County Clerk Jana Coen explained that the first BOCC meeting of each year is when the individual commissioners pick which boards they want to serve on and that the information should be available in meeting minutes from those January meetings.
The afternoon meeting had 16 Action Items that all were passed unanimously. These included the approval of adding 3 additional commissioner meeting dates to the 2024 schedule due to the large volume of items needing discussion and approvals. The additional dates are September 17, October 15 and November 19. Also of significance was the approval of a new Resolution permitting the lawful possession of firearms in Prowers County Government buildings. Exceptions to these locations are the County Courthouse, Annex and Welcome Home Child Care building as well as any buildings used during elections. Even persons holding Concealed Carry licenses must follow these rules and not carry a gun in these locations. A previously tabled item, which was an approval of a participation agreement between Prowers County and Southeast and East Central Recycling Association, was again tabled until the next meeting, allowing the commissioners time to meet with SE&EC to further negotiate this.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, September 17 at 1:00 pm in the Commissioners’ Board Room, 2nd floor of the County Courthouse, 301 S. Main Street in Lamar.
