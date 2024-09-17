Nelda L. Roberts – November 9, 1934 – September 16, 2024
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident Nelda L. Roberts will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh of the First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Nelda will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Nelda was born on November 09, 1934 at Kismit, Kansas to George and Myrtle (Lewis) Lindsay and passed away on September 16, 2024 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 89.
She is preceded in death by her husband Merlin A. Roberts and her parents. Nelda is survived by her children Cheryl Roberts and Dan Roberts both of Lamar, CO, grand dog Jake, two brothers Gerold (Ellen) Lindsay of Havre, MT, and Joseph Lindsay of Fort Benton, MT. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nelda Roberts Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
