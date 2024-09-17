Loren Murrell Brown Jr. – September 11, 1935 – September 2, 2024
A graveside service for longtime former longtime Lamar resident, Loren Murrell Brown, Jr. will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section. Military honors will be under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Loren Murrell Brown Jr. was born on September 11, 1935 to Loren and Gladys Brown and went home with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2024, with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his wife Louise Brown, of 54 years, his son Mitch Brown, his brother Jack Brown, and his parents Loren and Gladys Brown.
He leaves behind his wife Lizze Brown, children Tina (Jamie) Woodrum, son Shawn (Debbie) Brown and daughter in law Pam Brown. His grandchildren Christie (Jim) Bradley, Matthew (Shannon) Woodrum, Tonda (Brandon) Martin, Tara Surface, Amanda Janson and 10 great grandchildren. He loved being the father of his family, working outside in his garden and flowers, and was very much a patriot.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
