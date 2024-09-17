Jose J. “Chuy” Maldonado Calderon – March 7, 1955 – September 16, 2024
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident Jose Maldonado Calderon will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Aviel Alvarez of the Iglesia Cristiana officiating. Visitation for Jose will be held from 10:00AM until 1:00PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jose was born on March 07, 1955 at Urireo GTO, Mexico to Jose Maldonado and Guadalupe Calderon and passed away on September 16, 2024 at his sister’s home in Hartman with his family by his side at the age of 69.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Antonio, Anjel, Carmen and Teresa Maldonado.
Jose is survived by his children Hope Rodriguez of Lamar, CO, Debbie (Dustin) Parker of Peoria, AZ, Michael Sandoval of Pueblo, CO and Iesha Sandoval Lamar, CO, grandchildren Andrew Parker, Gabriel Parker, Sarai Parker and siblings Remijio Maldonado, Sara Maldonado both of Urireo GTO, MX and Rosa (Juan) Sigala of Hartman, CO. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
