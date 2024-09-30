John Allen Brown – September 16, 1962 – September 27, 2024
A celebration of John Brown’s life will be held on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 11:00AM at the Kiowa County Community Building at the Kiowa County Fairgrounds with Todd McCaughey and Pastor Lane Gooden co-officiating.
John Allen Brown, born September 16, 1962, departed this life on September 27, 2024 at the age of 62 in his home surrounded by his family. John was born in Denver, CO to John Wesley and Harriette Brown. He spent the first fourteen years of his life on the homestead with his mom, dad and sister, Diane, Northwest of Chivington, CO learning the ways of living off the land. Unexpectedly, John and his family had to uproot their lives in Chivington and move to Eads, CO where they would create their forever home. John attended school in Eads and worked at the local filling station and for area farmers throughout his teen years. He would later go on to join the Bransgrove Harvest crew and moved to Texas, where he would work for several years. Eventually John became a driver for the local rendering company where he would meet his future wife, Anita Yoder.
John and Anita wed on September 8, 1984 in Rocky Ford, CO. To that union they would welcome three children, Joshua Paul, Jeremy Allen and Rachel Chantel. For the first four years of their marriage, John and Anita would reside in Kiowa County. They would later move to Phoenix, AZ where John would attend school and obtain an Automotive Service Excellence Certificate to become a certified automotive technician. After obtaining his certificate, John would move his family back to Colorado to continue his career as an automotive technician. In 1992, John and his family would put down roots and make Eads, CO their permanent home.
Some of John’s favorite past-times were camping, fishing, hunting, feeling the breeze on his face on the motorcycle and taking mountain drives, but most of all, John loved taking care of his “fat ladies” (cows). You could always count on John to give you a good laugh or a hard time, tell you a joke, feed all the community kids treats if he’d run into them at the local stores, have an impromptu conversation, become an instant friend, never know a stranger and just simply come through for you in your time of need (fixing cars on the side of the road, buying you coffee or gas, letting a person borrow a part or equipment). He valued his family and friends he called family, committed to always being a light in others lives, and showed great strength even in difficult situations.
John is survived by his mother Harriette Brown, wife, Anita, children Josh (Therisa) Brown, Jeremy Brown, and Rachel Bletzacker(significant other Jose Reyna), 9 grandchildren John Michael, Jayson, Savanna, Cheyenne, Brystal, Decca, Miza, Wesley, and Gema and sister Diane Brown. In-Laws Kenneth and Mildred Yoder, Karl Yoder, Sara (Tom) Phillips, Brian (Erika) Yoder as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. John is further survived by all those who considered him “Papa John” or “Dad”.
He is preceded in death by his father John Wesley, grandparents John (Vali) Brown, Ben (Agnes) Owens, extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the John Brown Benefit at GNBank in Eads, CO.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
