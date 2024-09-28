Dr. Dean Stanton “Stan” Brase – December 12, 1942 – September 17, 2024
Dr. Dean Stanton “Stan” Brase, a loving husband, dad, papa, and longtime veterinarian, passed away on September 17, 2024, at 81 years old. He dedicated his life to his family, friends, and taking care of the beloved pets in his Colorado Springs community.
Stan was born on December 12, 1942, in Lamar, Colorado, the oldest son of Elmer and Maxine Brase. He grew up with his younger brother, Rick, working on the family farm. Those early years sparked his interest in animals and led him to become a veterinarian.
He went on to study at Colorado State University, where he earned his veterinary degree and met his wife, Ruth Ann Robertson, whom he loved and adored. The two married on September 13, 1964, and spent the next 58 years together, raising two daughters, Jill and Julianna.
Stan never met a back dirt road he would not want to wander. In his red truck, with his small schnauzer dog in tow, he delighted in finding remote farms and dreaming about barns, fields, and buffalo. On his own acreage, he got a kick out of riding his John Deere tractors. On any given day, you could find Stan and Ruth Ann walking the land or hosting a family picnic or sitting with friends and eating watermelon on the front porch of the 1800’s vintage barn.
Stan enjoyed tractor pulls, restoring old cars, and collecting antique toys. He loved Jesus, coffee with the boys, and breakfast at Oliver’s Deli. He enjoyed shooting the breeze while leaning on his pickup truck, visiting Lamar, and talking about the weather. He cherished his back deck at sunset, his grandkids running in the sprinklers, and the buffalo auction at the stock show. But, probably, above it all, he loved Ruth Ann’s cooking: fried chicken, deviled eggs, and peach pie.
Unassuming, Stan rarely drew attention to his own talents and accomplishments. He would rather listen to others’ stories and laugh about life’s bumps in the road. His responses were sprinkled with his favorite sayings like, “You’re living the life of Riley” and “That’s just fair to middlin’,” which reflected his good nature.
Stan will be missed by his family and friends who loved him. He is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Jill and Chris Griffin; Julianna and Steve Treadwell; his grandchildren, Emma, Gracie, Luke, and Kate; his brother and wife, Rick and Judi Brase; and his nieces, Katie and Annie.
A celebration of the life of Stan Brase will be held at the Flying W Ranch in Colorado Springs on Sunday, October 6, at 2 pm.
