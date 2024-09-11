David Leroy Schnabel – July 21, 1941 – September 7,2024
David Leroy Schnabel was born on July 21, 1941, at the family home south of Holly, Colorado and departed this life on September 7, 2024 at The Shepherd’s Center nursing home in Cimarron, Kansas. David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy, sons and daughters-in-law, Marty and Sally Swaim, Ivan and Alexa Schnabel, all of Dodge City, Kansas, and Kelly Schnabel of Allyn, Washington. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, brother Ross (and Bonnie) Schnabel of Hutchinson, Kansas, and sisters Kay Anderson of Greeley, Colorado and Karon (and Wayne) Cope of Crosby, Texas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. David is preceded in death by his parents, Phil Schnabel and Aura Bell Schnabel/Hamilton and step-father, Harold Hamilton, son Brett Schnabel, grandson Robert Swaim, brother-in-law Ernest Anderson, and cousin Dale Schnabel.
David attended Plains elementary school south of Granada and graduated from the eighth grade in 1955. He attended Granada High School and graduated in 1959, followed by two years at Lamar Junior College where he studied pre-vet and graduated in 1961. He then joined the army and served until 1963. He was a medic stationed at Fort Smith, Arkansas.
In 1963 David returned to the family farm south of Granada and began farming and ranching. He grew wheat and milo, but what he loved most was ranching. David got his first 4-H heifer when he was nine. From her, he grew a herd of registered Angus to about 100 head. In later years he introduced Chianina bulls to the herd and raised both registered Angus and Chi-Angus cattle. He put both breeds of bulls on test with the Southeast Colorado Bull Test Association for many years. He sold the last of his herd in 2000 after 50 years in the cattle business. David was an original “Where’s the Beef?” man!
David married Dorothy Birchler (and son Marty) in Lamar, Colorado, on April 13, 1974. Two sons were born to this union: Ivan Roy Schnabel (January 30, 1976) and Brett Ryan Schnabel (September 8, 1977).
David came to know Jesus as Savior in 1967 at a community revival and was baptized in the Karns’ creek that summer. He was a member of the Star Community Church for many years where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, church treasurer, and on the church Board. In 2012, he and Dorothy moved to Dodge City, Kansas, to be near Ivan and Marty and their families. David and Dorothy joined the Pierceville Federated Church following the move.
A memorial service for David Schnabel will be held on September 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. the Pierceville Federated Church in Pierceville, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, David requested people donate to their local church or favorite charity.
