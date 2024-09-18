City of Lamar July Sales and Use Tax July 2024
Sales and Use taxes for July of 2024, collected in August, show an overall increase of 7.29% from last year, a difference of $30,332.06. Year to date numbers increased as well, by 8.13%, or $282,022.65. Restaurant and liquor stores saw a decline from last year in July’s numbers, as did other retail and hotel/motels. Large increases for the month of July were in building materials, clothing and department stores, convenience stores/gas stations and grocery stores taxes.
July Sales and Use Tax Collected in August of 2024
|2024
|2023
|Difference 2023 to 2024
|% of Difference
|City Sales Tax Collected (3%)
|$408,010.09
|$377,909.29
|$31,200.80
|8.23%
|Use Tax Collected
|$35,142.49
|$37,185.93
|-$2,043.44
|-5.50%
|Other Collections (Penalties/interest
|$2,532.85
|$1,258.15
|$1,274.70
|101.32%
|Total Sales/Use Tax Collections
|$446,685.43
|$416,353.37
|$30,332.06
|7.29%
|Vendor’s Commission
|$12,143.02
|$11,673.68
Year to Date Sales and Use Tax Collected January – August 2024
|2024
|2023
|Difference 2023 to 2024
|% of Difference
|City Sales Tax Collected (3%)
|$3,441,424.17
|$3,150,313.41
|$291,110.76
|9.24%
|Use Tax Collected
|$284,968.56
|$295,438.77
|-$10,470.21
|-3.54%
|Other Collections
|$25,805.23
|$24,423.13
|$1,382.10
|5.66%
|Total Sales/Use Tax Collections
|$3,752,197.96
|$3,470,175.31
|$282,022.65
|8.13%
|Vendor’s Commission
|$97,957.00
|$100,812.98
Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category – January through August 2024
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto parts/vehicle repair
|$122,210.65
|$148,719.53
|$153,711.61
|Building Materials
|$151,613.68
|$145,347.89
|$151,519.48
|Clothing/Dept stores
|$901,451.32
|$1,004,742.87
|$1,285,280.39
|C-stores/gas stations
|$167,830.55
|$147,739.69
|$221,58.06
|All business/electricity
|$195,767.85
|$189,761.37
|$283,921.00
|Furn/Appliances/elect.
|$49,595.82
|$65,076.77
|$58,803.40
|Grocery stores
|$220,958.15
|$208,480.60
|$219,435.41
|Hotels/motels
|$112,828.32
|$109,174.58
|$130,830.64
|Liquor stores/bars
|$82,448.00
|$87,954.00
|$84,019.00
|Manufacturing
|$5,923.60
|$7,745.24
|$11,145.93
|Other retail/all other
|$749,192.78
|$754,322.60
|$469,370.43
|
Restaurants
|$309,968.05
|$348,015.66
|$375,073.66
By Barbara Crimond
