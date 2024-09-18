City of Lamar July Sales and Use Tax July 2024

| Sep 18, 2024 | Comments 0

 

Sales and Use taxes for July of 2024, collected in August, show an overall increase of 7.29% from last year, a difference of $30,332.06.  Year to date numbers increased as well, by 8.13%, or $282,022.65.  Restaurant and liquor stores saw a decline from last year in July’s numbers, as did other retail and hotel/motels.  Large increases for the month of July were in building materials, clothing and department stores, convenience stores/gas stations and grocery stores taxes.

July Sales and Use Tax Collected in August of 2024

  2024 2023 Difference 2023 to 2024 % of Difference
City Sales Tax Collected (3%) $408,010.09 $377,909.29 $31,200.80 8.23%
Use Tax Collected $35,142.49 $37,185.93 -$2,043.44 -5.50%

 
Other Collections (Penalties/interest $2,532.85 $1,258.15 $1,274.70 101.32%
Total Sales/Use Tax Collections $446,685.43 $416,353.37 $30,332.06 7.29%
Vendor’s Commission $12,143.02 $11,673.68    

 

 

Year to Date Sales and Use Tax Collected January – August 2024

  2024 2023 Difference 2023 to 2024 % of Difference
City Sales Tax Collected (3%) $3,441,424.17 $3,150,313.41 $291,110.76 9.24%
Use Tax Collected $284,968.56 $295,438.77 -$10,470.21 -3.54%

 
Other Collections $25,805.23 $24,423.13 $1,382.10 5.66%

 
Total Sales/Use Tax Collections $3,752,197.96 $3,470,175.31 $282,022.65 8.13%
Vendor’s Commission $97,957.00 $100,812.98    

 

 

 

 

Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category – January through August 2024

  2022 2023 2024
Auto parts/vehicle repair $122,210.65 $148,719.53 $153,711.61

 
Building Materials $151,613.68 $145,347.89 $151,519.48

 
Clothing/Dept stores $901,451.32 $1,004,742.87 $1,285,280.39
C-stores/gas stations $167,830.55 $147,739.69 $221,58.06

 
All business/electricity $195,767.85 $189,761.37 $283,921.00

 
Furn/Appliances/elect. $49,595.82 $65,076.77 $58,803.40

 
Grocery stores $220,958.15 $208,480.60 $219,435.41

 
Hotels/motels $112,828.32 $109,174.58 $130,830.64

 
Liquor stores/bars $82,448.00 $87,954.00 $84,019.00

 
Manufacturing $5,923.60 $7,745.24 $11,145.93

 
Other retail/all other $749,192.78 $754,322.60 $469,370.43

 
 

Restaurants

 $309,968.05 $348,015.66 $375,073.66

 By Barbara Crimond

Filed Under: City of LamarConsumer IssuesEconomyFeatured

Tags:

About the Author: