CDA, State Fair Board Select New General Manager to Lead the Colorado State Fair
Barbara Crimond | Sep 30, 2024 | Comments 0
After a competitive national search, the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) and the Colorado State Fair Board of Authority are pleased to announce that Andrea Wiesenmeyer was selected as the new Colorado State Fair General Manager. Wiesenmeyer was chosen unanimously by the interview committee, which included members of the State Fair Board Governance Committee, representatives of the State Fair Foundation and Fiesta Day Committee, Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg and other senior level department staff.
Wiesenmeyer has almost a decade of progressive leadership experience in fairs. For the past three years, she has served as the General Manager of the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo in Idaho, following five years as the Marketing and Partnership Director for the Clay County Fair in Iowa – Iowa’s third largest fair. She is a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management, received her Certified Fair Executive credential, and has experience in all aspects of running a fair, including leading capital campaigns.
“The unanimous decision by the hiring committee to bring on Andrea Wiesenmeyer as the next GM of the Colorado State Fair says it all,” said Commissioner Kate Greenberg. “Andrea has the skills, experience, and leadership qualities to do the job. Her leadership will be key in supporting the board, staff, and being part of the Pueblo community. She is ready to lead the Colorado State Fair in its next chapter.”
“Andrea brings the enthusiasm and professional background that will continue to make the Colorado State Fair one of the best in the nation,” said Bill Hybl, the chair of the Colorado State Fair Board of Authority.
Wiesenmeyer’s first day as State Fair General Manager will be Monday, October 14th, 2024. She will spend her first few weeks working from Idaho as she prepares to move her and her family to Pueblo at the end of October.
“Joining the Colorado State Fair staff is a true honor. I’m excited to help celebrate the State Fair’s rich traditions, bring families together to create new memories, and showcase the best of Colorado’s agriculture community,” Wiesenmeyer said. “I also can’t wait to become an active member of the Pueblo community. Pueblo’s rich culture and contemporary scene made this such an attractive opportunity for me and my family.”
The General Manager position opened after the most recent GM, Scott Stoller, announced his departure after six years at the helm of the Colorado State Fair. Stoller helped lead the State Fair through COVID, led the development of a 30-year master plan, launched an energized capital campaign, and grew the annual fair and year round events.
The Colorado State Fair is an annual event that lasts for 11 days, ending on Labor Day each year. Celebrating the agricultural industry and the people and culture of Colorado, the Fair hires more than 400 seasonal and temporary employees and entertains visitors with fine arts, horse, small animal, and livestock shows, exhibits and competitions, along with attractions and entertainment such as the carnival, musical events, and others.
Additionally, the fair is a big economic driver for Pueblo. According to a recent Economic Impact Study, in 2021, the 11 days of the State Fair generated $43.7 million in total output which supported 506 total jobs and $14.9 million in total earnings in Pueblo County. In addition, non-fair activity in 2021 generated $11.8 million in total output which supported 106 total jobs and $4.3 million in total earnings in the County.
