Bristol Veterans Memorial Project accepting submissions for inclusion
Barbara Crimond | Sep 02, 2024 | Comments 0
The grounds of the new Bristol Senior-Community Center will be further enhanced with the addition of a Veterans Memorial. The 2,800 square foot ADA compliant community center will also showcase a sensory therapy garden, historic murals and wind sculpture in additional to the Veterans Memorial. The showcase garden is a collaborative effort with Colorado State Horticulture and Landscape Architecture Program in Ft. Collins, utilizing student interns and has been supported by Colorado Garden Foundation, the above- mentioned CSU program, AARP Community Challenge Flagship Grant, John G. Duncan Charitable Trust, Basalite Concrete Products and others.
The Town of Bristol Improvements Board, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization secured funding for the installation of two black granite veterans memorial stones and reflection benches to augment the community center and gardens. Rodney Carr, Chairperson of the Board said “The memorial and garden will provide a safe outdoor space of peaceful reflection and solace to all members of the local community, but especially our local veteran population. This memorial will also digitally record and document their stories, as a testimonial honoring and respecting their service to country, while exhibiting respectful intellectual nourishment and educational perspectives about the long-term effects of war or any conflict to societies in general. It will also provide uplifting educational empowerment and significance to veterans’ voices as a tribute for their service and sacrifice while honoring the past, inspiring in the present and educating future generations.”
Per Carr, the Board has set a September 15, 2024 deadline for veterans or families of veterans with ties to the Bristol community, living or deceased to submit information in order to be considered for inclusion in the engraving of the memorial stones. He asks that submissions include veteran’s name, branch/years served and which conflict served in. Submissions should be sent to: bristolimprovementsboard@gmail.com Due to a deadline given by the quarry, any late requests for inclusion will necessitate that the party or parties be responsible for additional costs in adding the names once the memorial is installed. Families are welcome to share stories of their living or deceased veterans as well.
Carr said that the group hopes to have a local 21-gun salute with local veterans organizations and the Honor Bell from the Honor Bell Foundation present at the upcoming grand opening.
Funding for the memorial project was secured from Butler Huddleston Foundation, Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation, and El Pomar Foundation. Valley Funeral and Cremation has also contributed to the project.
The Board has a Facebook page, Town of Bristol Improvement Board, as well as a website: www.bristolcommunityproject.org which give current information about the projects.
