Jesse Gabehart – March 14, 1934 – August 28, 2024
Jesse Gabehart passed away on August 28, 2024 at age 90 at Evergreen Gardens Assisted Living in La Junta, Colorado.
Jesse was born on March 14, 1934 in Earth, Texas to Lloyd and Mary Gabehart. Jesse graduated from Farmington High School in Farmington, New Mexico and enlisted in the United States Navy as a Gunner’s Mate following graduation in 1952. In the Navy, he had his longest ship assignments aboard USS Mahan and USS Long Beach. Jesse honorably served his country in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Fate intervened when Jesse visited a local diner in Farmington where he met his future wife, Rita who was working as a carhop. They married on December 31, 1956. Together, they had five children. As a military family, they lived in California, Illinois, New Mexico, and Florida. Jesse retired from the Navy in 1975 where he and Rita made their permanent home in Las Animas, Colorado. Jesse worked at the Fort Lyon Veterans Hospital as a driver until his retirement in 1990. Following retirement, Jesse and Rita moved to a farmhouse with a plot of land where he raised pigs, cattle, and chickens and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Jesse shined as a grandfather. His grandchildren remember him as hard-working, humble, patient, loyal, and witty.
Jesse became a widower after losing Rita to cancer in 2014. He eventually moved to Evergreen Gardens Assisted Living which became his new home. He enjoyed weekly visits to The Copper Kitchen for their crispy bacon, his favorite.
Jesse is survived by his children, Martin Gabehart, Doug Gabehart, and Lesley Olive; grandchildren, April Batdorf, Amy Gabehart, Derik Gabehart, Dillon Gabehart, Michael Brady, Dustin Gabehart, Kyle Gabehart, Joshua Olive, and Jordan Olive; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emery, Alexis, Ashlynn, Sumiya, Ivy, Kamila, Nash, Hudson, and Watson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Mary Gabehart; wife, Rita Gabehart; brothers, Melvin Gabehart, Raymond Gabehart, and Glen Gabehart; and children, Steven Gabehart and Brian Gabehart.
Per Jesse’s request private services will be held.
