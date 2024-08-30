Curtis Claude Cameron – September 16,
Barbara Crimond | Aug 30, 2024 | Comments 0
Curtis passed away in Columbine Manor in Salida, CO, on August 19, 2024. He is preceded in death by his parents Claude I. Cameron and Diana D Cameron, his grandson Caden Curtis Cameron and his great nephew, Kyle Knickerbocker. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Dawn Cameron of Lamar, CO; granddaughter, Nevaeh Renee Cameron of Salida, CO; his sister, Mary Ann Cameron of Colorado Springs, CO; his niece Dana Ann Doyle of Colorado Springs, CO; his sister, Peggy S. Doyle of Salida, CO; his niece Helen Betancourt; his great nephew Juan (Abby) Doyle of Salida, CO; his great nephew Jordyn Betancourt of Colorado Springs, CO; his great niece Olivia Doyle of Salida, CO; his nephew Chris Doyle of Salida, CO; his little sister, Claudette Cameron of Salida, CO; along with his niece Melissa R. Cameron and great niece Alissa Comer and great nephew Mason Cameron; his nephew Tre Cameron & wife Ashley Cameron, great niece Isabel Cameron and great nephew Ryker Cameron, all of Salida, CO; and many extended family members and friends.
There will be a celebration of life at a future date in Lamar, Colorado, where Curtis called home and grew up.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home; online condolences can be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: