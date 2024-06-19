Zonta Club of Prowers County honors 2024 scholarship recipients
Kenna McElroy, Recipient of the Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship – presented by Scholarship Chair Jane May
The Young Women in Public Affairs award recognizes young women for their commitment to volunteerism, volunteer leadership achievements and dedication to empowering women worldwide.
Ezra Flores, recipient of the LCC Scholarship
Presented by Scholarship Chair Jane May (left) and President Connie Jacobsen (right)
