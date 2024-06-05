Zonta club awards Zontian of the Year and presents 2024-2025 Board members
Barbara Crimond | Jun 05, 2024 | Comments 0
Lori Parker, past Zontian of the Year presenting Connie Jacobsen as the 2023-2024 Zontian of the Year
New Zonta Board for 2024-2025. Pictured left to right: Jane Dykes, Director ; Connie Jacobsen, President; Vickie Bond, Treasurer; Linda Freiberger, Secretary; Chris Chandler, 2nd VP; Cody Laughlin, 1st VP. Not pictured Jane May, Director; Lorraine Woolley, Director; Debbie Widener, Past President & Brenda Brooks
