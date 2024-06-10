Winniecita M. McClave March 25, 1931 – June 7, 2024
A celebration of life for longtime McClave resident, Winniecita M. McClave, affectionately known to her family and friends as Winnie, will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at the Lamar Community Church formerly known as the First Southern Baptist Church located at 11th Street and Pearl Street with Pastor Tim Parish officiating. Interment will follow at the McClave Cemetery in McClave, Colorado.
Visitation for Winnie will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Monday, June 17, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Winnie was born on March 25, 1931 at Springfield, Illinois to Bryce Gerald and Winnifred Margaret (Ferguson) Whisler and passed away on June 7, 2024 at her home in McClave, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her husband George B. McClave, son Don Scott McClave, son-in-law Jim Brown, siblings Bryce Whisler and Estella Brandstatter and her parents.
Winnie is survived by her children Dianne (Joey Condon) Brown-Condon of Independence, MO, Debbie (Jay) Shearer of Coshocton, OH, Dale (Sandra Wilson) McClave of McClave, CO and Shirley (Tim) Parish of Ely, NV, fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Winniecita is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the MMS Aviation Ministry either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
