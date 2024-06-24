William H. Collins – May 8, 2024
Jun 24, 2024
A memorial celebration for longtime Lamar resident, William Collins will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, July 01, 2024 at the Church of Christ with Bon May officiating.
He is preceded in death by his infant son William Collins Jr., parents Otis and Martha Collins and brothers JC and Ivy Collins.
William is survived by his wife Dorine Collins of the family home in Lamar, Colorado, brothers, Loran (Ann) Collins, Gene (Cathy) Collins, David (Sandra) Collins, Wilbur (Gail) Collins, sister Linda Collins, sister-in-law Elizabeth Collins, children Sheila (Tony) Turner, Teresa (Greg) Schaefer, Rhonda (Richard) Orndorff, Nikki (Nick) Petek, and Ryan (Tabatha) Collins. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Steven (Stormy) Turner, Neil (Katie) Turner, Jared (Priscilla) Turner, Elliott Turner, Broquell (Drew) Arguello, McKenzie Schaefer, Keaton Schaefer, Kelsie (Christopher) Walter, Nixon Petek, Nikland Petek, Kolten Collins, Tylee Collins, and Owen Collins and 16 plus great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Fresenius Kidney Care Lamar either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
