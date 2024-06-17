Wayne R. Hudson, D.O., September 15, 1947 – June 14, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jun 17, 2024 | Comments 0
A memorial service for Lamar, Colorado resident, Wayne R. Hudson, D.O. will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson officiating. Per Wayne’s request cremation will take place and there will be no viewing.
Wayne was born on September 15, 1947 at Burbank, California to Wayne Guy and Carrie Kathryn (Erickson) Hudson and passed away on June 14, 2024 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 76.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Diane Hudson of the family home in Lamar, CO, children Heather Hudson of Overland Park, KS and Wayne Ross (Jordyn) Hudson II of Philadelphia, PA; step-children Megan (John) Alford of Fredericksburg, VA, Luc Hoelscher of Minneapolis, MN, Amie (Neal) Dykeman of Lamar, CO, Lindsae Horrison of Lamar, CO, Kristi Fowlis of Lima, OH and Chantz Fowlis of Lamar, CO. He is also survived by twenty-two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
