Southeast Colorado Opioid Region 19 announces press conference
Barbara Crimond | Jun 06, 2024 | Comments 0
PRESS RELEASE
(Crowley County, Colorado, June 5, 2024)—Today, the Board Members of Southeast Colorado Opioid Region 19 (“SECOR”) announces that they will hold a press conference on June 12, 2024 at 1:30 pm at Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Services Bureau, 101 West 10th Street, Pueblo, Colorado to discuss the work they are doing within the nine-county region and highlighting the resources that are available to the public.
The Colorado Attorney General’s Office (the “AG”) was part of a national lawsuit suing pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic and each state was awarded Opioid Settlement Funds to deal with the opioid epidemic. The AG worked with local governments to develop regions in which the Opioid Settlement Funds would be disbursed each year. Region 19 is comprised of board members of nine (9) counties in Southeast Colorado: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers and Pueblo Counties. There is a governing Board, called the Southeast Colorado Opioid Region (“SECOR”) which is the decision-maker over how the Opioid Settlement Funds will be distributed.
“It is important to our Board that the opioid settlement funds that have come to our region be used to help educate and prevent future opioid abuse,” said Commissioner Wendy Buxton- Andrade (Prowers County), SECOR Chair. “We are proud of the millions of dollars that have been invested in community programs benefiting all of our counties within Region 19,” she added.
“SECOR’s goals are to focus on education, prevention, treatment, recovery services, harm prevention and criminal justice related to the Opioid Epidemic.,” explained Commissioner Felix Lopez (Las Animas County), SECOR Vice-Chair. “The region is mostly rural so access to services and resources for those affected by opioid addiction and abuse is the ultimate goal and objective,” he finished.
To learn more about SECOR resources, please visit: www.opioidhelpco.org
# # #
