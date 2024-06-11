Public and school board members tour site of new Thunder Stadium to view progress
Barbara Crimond | Jun 11, 2024
Andy Fahrmeier with Hutton Construction was on hand Monday, June 10, to show RE-2 School Board members and Lamar residents the progress they have made on construction of the new Lamar Thunder Stadium. Located behind Lamar High School off 14th St, the area has undergone major changes since the March 18th, 2024 groundbreaking. What was formerly a large expanse of uneven dirt now showcases a football field that is nearly ready to have turf laid, a track that has been graded and edged with concrete curbing, a grandstand that has most of the framework finished and a main building taking shape. The main building on the south end of the complex has the walls in place and a lot of interior work already done. The west end of this building will house the ticket office and concession stand as well as public restrooms. The rest of this building will be comprised of the home locker room, weight room and coach’s office, with the visiting team’s locker room located on the east end.As things stand now, the goal of hosting Lamar’s first football game of the season in mid-September looks like it is achievable. I was told that if the ticket office, concession stand and public restrooms are completely finished by that date as well as the field and grandstands, that the game should be played there. The locker rooms and other amenities do not have to be 100% finished for the game to be held, as the teams can use the existing locker rooms in the high school if needed.Lamar should be very proud of this new facility. It promises to be state-of-the-art and a huge improvement over the old stadium, beloved as that stadium still is. The Lamar RE-2 website is kept current as to progress made on the stadium for interested persons. From the main website (www.lamarschools.org) under the menu at the top right of the page, scroll down to “stadium project” for recent updates and photos. Go Thunder!
