Prowers County Z-Club announces new officers
Barbara Crimond | Jun 21, 2024 | Comments 0
New officers of the Prowers County Z-Club (left to right): Emily Recio, Treasurer; Zoey Willis, Vice-President; Kimberly Johnson, President
Prowers Z Club was established in April of 2021 with 10 members from Lamar High School. The club was developed by the Zonta Club of Prowers County and is sponsored by Jane May and Tammy Benabides. As an affiliate of Zonta International, Prowers Z Club is involved in activities and projects that promote gender equity such as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, Climate Justice projects like community clean-ups and the LHS recycling initiative, and community service projects like the Domestic Safety Dash 5K race, the Red Sand Project, and others. Membership is open to all high school students in Prowers County.
