Nation’s Oldest Cattlemen’s Association Celebrates Another Successful Annual Convention
|LAKEWOOD, Colo – Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) and Colorado CattleWomen (CCW) finished off the third and final day of their Annual Convention in Colorado Springs, Colo., with over 500 people in attendance throughout the event. To start the day off Tuesday, CCA hosted the seventh annual Ranching Legacy Symposium. This year’s symposium began with a morning session entitled “State of the Industry: Critical Updates on Critical Issues,” where attendees heard from industry experts on a variety of challenges and opportunities facing our industry. Presenters included Randy Blach, CattleFax; Kaitlynn Glover, Public Lands Council; Colin Woodall, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association; Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser; and an update on the Denver slaughterhouse ban opposition campaign. The afternoon session included a Grassroots to Grasstops member and affiliate engagement session. There was active discussion among attendees about membership engagement, industry issues management, and local leadership opportunities.
Tuesday evening was a great ending to an educational and productive day, as attendees enjoyed the American Cowboy reception and banquet! The evening included award presentations, lively auctions, and live music, and it ended with an evening of catching up with new and old friends. Overall, it was a celebratory evening focused on family fun, great food, and commemorating the success of the association.
CCA wrapped up its successful event with an association business meeting and awards breakfast, which included recognition of service by CCA members and leaders. Additionally, new association leadership was elected, including 2024-2025 CCA President Tom Harrington of Carbondale, Colo. “We appreciate all our members and allied stakeholders participating in another productive Annual Convention that included engaging grassroots policy discussions, important industry updates, and, of course, connecting with fellow members and industry partners,” said outgoing President Robert Farnam of Brush, Colo.
Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s (CCA) is the state’s premier cattlemen’s association serving as the principal voice and advocate for Colorado beef production. CCA accomplishes this through its vision of “advancing the legacy” of beef production for its members by ensuring a dynamic and profitable industry that provides growth and opportunity for future generations.
