Mariah Lujan – October 19, 1991 – June 14, 2024
A Mass of Christian Burial for longtime Lamar resident Mariah Lujan will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at the St. Francis de Sales/Out Lady of Guadalupe with Reverend Leonardo Ayuyao’S.S.S. as Celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A rite of committal will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado.
Visitation for Mariah will be from 2:00PM to 6:00PM on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Mariah was born at Lamar, Colorado on October 19, 1991 to Matthew Sr. and Loretta (Sandoval) Lujan and passed away on June 14, 2024 at the St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs with her family by her side at the age of 32.
She is preceded in death by her father Matthew Michael Lujan Sr. maternal grandparents Thomas and Carrie Sandoval, paternal grandparents Johnny Lujan Sr. and Bertha Marquardt, uncle Johnny Lujan Jr. and aunt Maryjane Lujan.
Mariah is survived by her mother Loretta Sandoval of Lamar, CO, her brothers Matthew Lujan Jr. of Denver, CO and Andre Lujan of Lamar, Colorado, maternal grandmother Rebecca Sandoval of Lamar, CO as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mariah Lujan Memorial fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
