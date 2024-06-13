Lola Loretta Barnard – April 6, 1939 – June 2, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jun 12, 2024 | Comments 0
A Celebration of life for longtime Towner, Colorado resident Lola Barnard will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, June 14, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado.
Visitation for Lola will be held prior to the services from 8:00AM until the time of the service on Friday, June 14, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Lola Barnard came to this area with her mother in 1949. She attended school at Exeter, Missouri for six years and graduated from high school in Towner, Colorado. Lola worked on the farm and ranch with her mother Arlene and step-father John Pierson Jr. She loved working with the cattle and enjoyed every minute of it. In 1980 Lola got her CNA-CMA. Then in 1989 she went back to school and got her LPN. She only worked a short time in the medical field before returning to ranching.
Lola was born on April 06, 1939 at Exeter, Missouri to James Norman and Arlene Annie (Baker) Barnard and passed away on June 02, 2024 at her home at the age of 85.
She is preceded in death by her parents and step-father John Pierson Jr. Lola is survived by numerous cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peaccockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: