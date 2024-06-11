Lamar Utilities Board meeting of June 10, 2024
The Board approved minutes from the May 28, 2024 meeting. They then approved purchase orders 93090 to 93100 as well as 63000 through 630027 for a total of $761,687.25. Big ticket items in these purchase orders were $60,570 for wood poles to replenish stock, $29,498 for the office heater/AC upgrade as well as other large amounts for miscellaneous replacement parts and fuel for vehicles. Also approved was payment of bills totaling $201,305.32. The largest bill paid was $47,228.13 for the county health pool. Other large bills included PERA contributions and the City of Lamar for the L&P reserve.
Superintendent Hourieh’s System Operating Report included that sales of electricity through May of 2024 are up 0.11% when compared to this time last year. Residential sales were down approximately 4.30%. Irrigation sales were up approximately 73.91% and Commercial/Industrial sales were slightly down 0.52%. These three customer classes represent approximately 96% of the system sales.
He also reported that the line crew completed installation of 150 KVA 27/480v new service to Colorado Gravel Co., located north of Granada on Hwy 385. They also installed a 10 KVA 120/240v construction temporary service to the new Lamar High School stadium complex project. The crew also replaced two 40 ft wooden poles that failed testing with two 40 ft class II ductile iron poles on Rd 8.
