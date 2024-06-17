Kerri Ann Huddleston-Bayne – August 11, 1971 – June 7, 2024
A celebration of life for current Bennett, Colorado resident, formerly of Burlington, Colorado, Kerri Ann Huddleston-Bayne will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, June 21, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ray Matteson of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Towner Cemetery in Towner, Colorado with Reverend Greg LeBlanc as celebrant.
Kerri was born on August 11, 1971 at Alamosa, Colorado to Dennis Michael Huddleston and Jeanie Bishop and passed away on June 7, 2024 at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 52.
She is survived by her husband Dane Bayne and two children Gage Bayne and Sawyer Bayne all of the family home in Bennett, CO, mother Jeanie Huddleston of Burlington, CO, father Mike Huddleston of Lamar, CO and her siblings Barbara Louise (Kurt) Campbell of Johnstown, CO and Pat Huddleston of Stratton, CO. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite animal shelter and/or charity of choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
