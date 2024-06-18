James E. Perkins – June 26, 1956 – June 16, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jun 18, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Wiley, Colorado resident James E. Perkins, affectionately known to his family and friends as Jim, will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Lamar Christian Church with Pastor Ray Matteson officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 9:00AM until the time of the service on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Lamar Christian Church.
Jim was born on June 26, 1956 at Lamar, Colorado to Estil Omar and Velma Joy (Broyles) Perkins and passed away on June 16, 2024 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 67. Jim is survived by his wife Venora “Nori” Hixson-Perkins, son Brandon (Kellie) Perkins, daughters Shannon (Martin) Gonzalez and Mariah Perkins, grandchildren Tyler Jones, Zaylee Perkins, Taylor Perkins, Zyden Perkins and Bexley Sires. He is also survived by his siblings Tom Perkins, Steve Perkins, Jan (Warren) Robbins, Judy Perkins, sisters-in-law Cheryl (Chuck) Land, Debbie (Terry) Howland and Linda (Bud) Becker as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James Perkins memorial fund in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
