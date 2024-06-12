Gideon Semmens – June 20, 1927 – June 12, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jun 12, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Wiley, Colorado resident Gideon Semmens will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, June 17, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Travis Walker of the Wiley Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado.
Visitation for Gideon will be held prior to the services from 9:00AM until the time of the service on Monday, June 17, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Gideon was born on June 20, 1927 at the family farm in Wiley, Colorado to Archie and Margaret (Pagan) Semmens and passed away on June 12, 2024 at the Lamar Estates Nursing Home at the age of 96 just eight days shy of 97.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Semmens, his parents, sister Alma Belle McCall and her husband Eugene McCall, brother Laurence Semmens and nephew Glenn McCall.
Gideon is survived by his two sons Doug (Sheila) Semmens and Brad Semmens both of Wiley, CO, grandchildren Kevin (Whitney) Semmens of Windsor, CO, Matt (Lindsey) Semmens of Greeley, CO, Brandee (Brandon) Martin of Severance, CO and great-grandchildren Cohen Pirkle, Kinsley Semmens, Carter Martin, Charlee Martin, Olivia Semmens, and Jackson Semmens. He is also survived by his nephew Gary (Lily) McCall, niece-in-law Karen McCall both of Walsh, CO, sisters-in-law Mildred (Leo) Sharp and Janet (Art) Lawrence, as well as numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
