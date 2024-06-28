Drought Outlook Forecasts New Drought Development This Summer
Barbara Crimond | Jun 28, 2024 | Comments 0
Drought coverage in the U.S. is around 5-year low, but the latest summer outlook shows a big change in trend is coming. The latest Seasonal Drought Outlook predicts expansion of drought through September in several regions of the U.S., according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center. Drought is favored to develop and persist where it is already present in the Northern Rockies, Southwest, and Plains, due to predicted below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures. Drought is also likely to persist and develop in the Ohio River Valley as above average-temperatures are expected without a wet precipitation pattern. Hawaii is also expected to see drought expand amid a below normal-precipitation forecast and lingering dryness
