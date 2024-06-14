Donna Sue Carmichael – May 4, 1957 – June 6, 2024
A graveside memorial service for longtime Wynona, Kansas resident Donna Sue Carmichael will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at the Ford Cemetery in Ford County Kansas with Bill Carwin officiating.
Donna was born on May 4, 1957 at Lamar, Colorado to Charles Leonard Rink and Rena Mae (Ammann) Rink and passed away on June 6, 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas with her family at her side at the age of 67.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gray Lin Carmichael, and infant son Clint Adam Carmichael.
Donna is survived by her brothers Milton (Carol) Rink and Kevin (Charity) Rink both of Bristol, CO. Nieces and nephews Amber (Jason) Freouf, Brady (Kayla) Rink, Sam (Theresa) Rink, Grace (Dillon) Bohlander, Luke Rink, and Jon (Jayd) Rink. Great nieces Katelynn and Adalynn Freouf, and Rosalie Rink, Great nephews Hesston and Everett Rink as well as numerous cousins, other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Winona EMS and Winona Fire and Rescue.
